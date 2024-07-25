Parliament should listen: A case for ad hoc committees on abortion and surrogacy | Michael Farrugia
I believe more work needs to be done with respect to IVF. Two areas for evaluation are surrogacy for health reasons where implantation in the mother is impossible, and legislation to regulate the adoption of frozen ova. Two complex topics which necessitate several legal considerations
In recent years, Malta has experienced significant advancements in civil liberties, civil rights, and the legal framework surrounding in-vitro fertilization (IVF). However, there are still several important issues that deserve proper discussion and potential implementation.
Women’s health and women’s rights are topical subjects. I am proud to have implemented policies which positively impacted women while in office. The introduction of free childcare, tapering of benefits for those entering the workforce, and in-work benefits per child for low-income workers were all intended to support families and encourage women's participation in the economy.
In 2014, I also piloted pension reform that benefited not only pensioners, but also widows, and individuals of retiring age who lacked sufficient National Insurance contributions, primarily women. Following the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, which I pushed through parliament, several bills were passed addressing violence against women. While social structures for victims and perpetrators have been enhanced, there is still significant work to be done in this area.
In my role as an MP shadowing Health in 2010, I was part of an ad-hoc committee, along with two other MPs from the government side, tasked with proposing IVF legislation. After extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including Maltese and foreign experts, we unanimously presented a way forward for the introduction of an IVF bill. However, the Nationalist government at the time chose only to introduce a highly conservative bill, and IVF was not made available in public hospitals. It was only after a change in government in 2013 that the IVF law was amended to include all of the recommendations put forward by the ad-hoc committee. Subsequently, IVF was then introduced free of charge through the national health service.
A parliamentary ad-hoc committee is often set up to specifically address and evaluate more thoroughly a sensitive issue before presenting its findings to parliament. The final document may also include recommendations on legislation and implementation.
In the area of reproductive health, it is crucial to prioritise a holistic approach to sex education in all schools. While some argue for abstinence, the reality is that a significant percentage of individuals are sexually active at a young age. We must educate students on safe sex practices, not only to prevent unwanted pregnancies but also to avoid sexually transmitted diseases.
The availability of free vaccination against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a positive step in reducing the risk of cervical cancer, but other sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise, and early detection and treatment are essential.
The World Health Organisation, the European Union and the Council of Europe promote safe abortion as an integral aspect of women’s health and women’s rights. On the sensitive topic of abortion, I hereby refrain from expressing my personal opinion, as all members of parliament should listen more rather than impose their views. However, just as we were pragmatic in our approach on the ad-hoc committee for IVF, I believe it is time to establish a similar parliamentary ad-hoc committee regarding abortion.
This would enable the correct framework and processes within which the legislators will listen to the people’s opinions, as well as those of both Maltese and foreign experts. It is only then, that this committee should present a comprehensive report to parliament, based on a well-informed and unbiased perspective, before any decisions are made regarding possible amendments to legislation.
Women's health and women's rights go far beyond such specific issues. Education, prevention, screening, and proper treatment, including access to innovative and effective therapies, should be prioritised.
While some conditions affect all genders equally, some illnesses – for reasons both known and unknown – are more likely to occur in women. Most notable amongst these are various forms of cancer, cardio-circulatory diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Mental health challenges, such as anxiety, depression, post-natal depression, dementia, loneliness, and psychosomatic pain, are also more predominant amongst women. Mental health is being prioritised and recognised as an area needing increased attention and resources.
It is time to thoroughly evaluate all services provided and identify areas for improvement in women's health and women's rights. Based on my past experience, I believe the Labour government should be the driving force in promoting these essential advancements, and others will eventually follow.