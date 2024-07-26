Maltese mountaineer Nicky Ellul in bid to conquer Everest

Maltese mountaineer Nicky Ellul has launched a bid to climb Mount Everest in spring 2025, in hopes of joining the short roll-call of successful Maltese Everesters.

His training journey on the Swiss Alps came to an end atop the Matterhorn’s summit of 4,478 metres on 20 July, in a climb that demanded exceptional fitness and skill over rocks and ice, underlining his readiness for the formidable challenge of Mount Everest.

A week earlier on 14 July, Ellul began his adventure by hiking to Rifugio Chabod at an altitude of 2,710m, to climb to the summit of Gran Paradiso, reaching the peak at 4,061m after a few hours.

During the descent, Ellul fell into a crevasse. Fortunately, he was unharmed due to taking necessary precautions and being tied to his group.

The incident served as a stark reminder of the treacherous nature of mountain environments, underscoring the importance of thorough preparation and respect for the terrain.

Ellul then moved to Monte Rosa, where he hiked to Rifugio Città di Mantova at 3,498m.

Sleeping at this altitude, he experienced shortness of breath, raising concerns about his performance the following day. On the morning of 17 July, he undertook an acclimatization tour, summiting Vincent Pyramid (4,215m), Ludwigshöhe (4,342m), Schwarzhorn (4,321m), and Balmenhorn (4,167m). These peaks, while having relatively easy approaches, culminate in steep and sometimes technical summit pushes.

On 18 July, Ellul climbed to Capanna Margherita on Monte Rosa, the highest accommodation in Europe at 4,559m.

His successful acclimatization and strong performance on these peaks bolstered his confidence the challenging Matterhorn climb, where he scaled its near-vertical walls via the Hörnligrat on 20 July at 4:10am, summitting at 9am.

Ecstatic at achieving one of his dreams, Ellul faced the equally challenging descent, which took seven hours and required unwavering focus and precision. “Every morning you have a choice; keep dreaming or get up and chase your dreams. Whether it’s a mountain peak, another sporting event, or any aspect of life, work hard, surround yourself with those who support you, and give it your all,” Ellul said.