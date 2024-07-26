Dwayne Ellul | The vital relationship between translator and editor

Could you tell us about your trajectory as a translator?

I started as a freelance proofreader, picking up work here and there until I arrived at Merlin Publishers, where I collaborated with some of Malta’s top publishing professionals. I loved my job, I love books, and at Merlin I had the opportunity to strive for perfection. So, in addition to correcting spelling and typos, I also asked questions and made line-editing suggestions.

Then, in 2017, Chris Gruppetta offered me to translate a manuscript that contained some technical terms about the environment, sustainability and the like: “I can only imagine how many suggestions you would make while proofreading. What about doing the translation yourself in the first place?” That’s how the first manuscript as a translator landed on my desk and the result was the award-winning Missjoni: Insalvaw il-Pjaneta l-Blu (Merlin Publishers, 2018).

What was the process of crafting your award-winning book like?

The process is, more or less, similar to the previous three books in the series. I carefully study the setting in which the story unfolds, then translate each paragraph from Italian into Maltese. I send each chapter to Chris, the editor of the series, and we meticulously debate every aspect of the writing: the choice of words, their impact on readers, alternative translations, sentence structures, and even the tiniest punctuation marks. That’s why I really enjoy working with Chris.

How did it feel to win the National Book Prize in 2023?

I was very happy. That is the best prize a Maltese author can receive in the local scene. However, the real accomplishment, in my opinion, is knowing that your work is loved by the readers. Visiting schools and meeting readers who may not have read a Maltese book in a long time but tell you how much they enjoy Sherlock’s series. That’s the nicest thing that could possibly happen!

What are some of the particular challenges of writing/illustrating/translating for children and young adults?

The main challenge is that there are terms that can be perfectly translated into Maltese but may not be understood by readers. This is due to a multitude of factors, one of which is that I believe readers are reading (and speaking) less in Maltese and that their command of the language, particularly among children and teenagers, is becoming more basic. And this severely limits every writer’s options.



Cultural and idiomatic differences may also arise when translating. However, translating Sherlock’s series from Italian to Maltese does not present a lot of such problems since both cultures are quite similar.

What does literary translation contribute to the Maltese landscape, particularly with regards to the age group targeted by this book series?

It was challenging to find good Maltese children’s books in a library 60 years ago. Thankfully, the situation is far better today with bookshops and libraries offering a wide selection of high-quality books for both children and adults.



However, children who enjoy reading in Maltese may experience difficulties when they become teenagers because the quantity of available books goes down dramatically. There aren’t many local authors who write for this age group, so translation is critical in addressing this issue. But apart from that, translations allow Maltese readers to explore new stories, settings, cultures, and lifestyles, as well as get exposure to diverse perspectives and themes explored in foreign literature.

What’s next for you?

At the moment, I’m working on an idea for a children’s book, and the fifth book in the Sherlock, Lupin, u Jien series is still waiting to be translated. However, I don’t have much free time since I am studying at university. What about trying to extend the 24-hour day by a few extra hours?

