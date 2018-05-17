Altaro Software named Best Tech Startup in MCA eBusiness Awards 2017

Altaro Software, a Malta-based software development house with a global focus, was named winner of the Best Tech Startup award during the MCA eBusiness Awards 2017 ceremony held on 28 March, 2018.

The Malta Communications Authority (MCA) organises these annual awards to acknowledge unique and innovative ideas and initiatives in the use of web-based technologies and eBusiness. The Best Tech Startup award recognises the Malta-based tech start-up with the highest potential for growth and examines the unique selling proposition of the product or service offered, its growth potential, its go-to-market strategy, the team’s capabilities, and the level to which ICT is leveraged.

Altaro develops backup software solutions for virtual machines (VMs) and counts more than 40,000 businesses in 120+ countries as its customers.

"We are delighted to have won the Best Tech Startup award in this year’s MCA eBusiness Awards," said David Vella, Co-Founder and CEO at Altaro. "Awards like this validate our team’s hard work to deliver virtual backup software solutions that genuinely help our customers, providing them with what they need in terms of product and customer service, while avoiding complexity or inflated costs."