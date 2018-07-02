Alter Domus Malta promotes two to senior manager roles

Alter Domus, a fully integrated provider of Fund and Corporate Services, dedicated to international private equity & infrastructure houses, real estate firms, multinationals, private clients and private debt managers announced that Edward McArdle and Nicky Grima have been promoted to Senior Managers.

Edward McArdle is a Senior Manager for Funds and Corporate Services at Alter Domus Malta. He joined Alter Domus in October 2017.

Edward had worked within the financial services industry for over 13 years and possesses extensive operational experience within the funds industry. Prior to joining Alter Domus, he was a senior manager in the corporate actions team for Fidelity Investments, Ireland during where he helped to establish a new corporate action team in Dublin by transitioning the work from the US. Edward has also spent 7 years working in State Street International Ltd, Ireland, where his last role was the establishment and managing of the Shared Services team. This included Corporate Actions in India, Fund Expenses and Board Reporting in Poland along with oversight teams in Ireland.

Edward is a qualified financial advisor (QFA Ireland) and an ACCA member.

Nicky Grima is a Finance Senior Manager. She joined Alter Domus in March 2015 as a Financial Controller for the Channel Islands and the UK. Nicky heads the finance team in Malta that handles the Alter Domus Group’s Finance matters, particular in the EMEA region. Nicky is also involved in the Alter Domus treasury Function.

Prior to joining Alter Domus, Nicky spent a number of years working for a Fund Administration firm where she formed part of the Finance team responsible for the Accounting and Group reporting of the Maltese office. Prior to this, she worked with KPMG in Malta.

Nicky is a Chartered Accountant by profession.

Chris Casapinta Country Executive Malta said: “These promotions reinforce our offering in Malta, reflecting the breadth of expertise and experience of our employees. Our employees are highly-regarded both locally and internationally and these promotions strengthen our 150 strong team based in Malta and set the base for the Alter Domus Malta office to continue on its growth trajectory."

“I would like to congratulate all of our new Senior Managers, Managers and Senior Officers, their promotions are a result of their hard work, dedication and the consistent delivery of high quality client service.”

Carmelo Borg, Eleazer Borg, Jose Mallari, Mark Magro, Morgan Gonzalez and Yasmine Azzopardi were all promoted to Managers. Amanda Delicata, Carol Zahra, Chanelle Zammit, Diane Curmi, Edric De Leon, Francesca Camilleri, Jean Claude Micallef, Juan Concha, Kane Bugeja, Kurt Vella and Melinda Magyar were promoted from Officer to Senior Officer.

Alter Domus is a fully integrated provider of Fund and Corporate Services, dedicated to international private equity & infrastructure houses, real estate firms, private debt managers, multinationals, capital markets issuers and private clients. Their vertically integrated approach offers tailor-made administration solutions across the entire value chain of investment structures, from fund level down to local Special Purpose Vehicles.

Founded in Luxembourg in 2003, Alter Domus has continually expanded its global service offer and today counts 39 offices and desks across five continents. This international network enables clients to benefit globally from the expertise of more than 1,800 experienced professionals active in fund administration, corporate secretarial, accounting, consolidation, tax and legal compliance, depositary services and debt administration services.

They are proud to serve 17 of the 20 largest private equity houses, 15 of the 20 largest real estate firms and 17 of the 20 largest private debt managers in the world.