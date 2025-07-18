Teenage e-scooter rider injured in Birkirkara collision

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured following a collision between his e-scooter and a car in Birkirkara on Wednesday night.

The police said they were informed of the traffic accident at around 10:15pm, which occurred on Triq il-Wied ta’ Birkirkara.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash involved a Mazda Demio driven by a 41-year-old man, also from Birkirkara, and the teenager riding the e-scooter.

A medical team was dispatched to the scene, and the injured youth was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.