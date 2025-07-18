menu

Teenage e-scooter rider injured in Birkirkara collision

18 July 2025, 9:07am
by Nicole Meilak
The boy was riding an e-scooter at the time of the accident
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured following a collision between his e-scooter and a car in Birkirkara on Wednesday night.

The police said they were informed of the traffic accident at around 10:15pm, which occurred on Triq il-Wied ta’ Birkirkara.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash involved a Mazda Demio driven by a 41-year-old man, also from Birkirkara, and the teenager riding the e-scooter.

A medical team was dispatched to the scene, and the injured youth was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

