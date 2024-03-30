Architecture & Design magazine out this Sunday!

Highlighting this edition is an interview with Maurizio Ascione, design architect at 3DM Architecture, whose journey is marked by a dedication to timelessness and innovation. Gain valuable insights from Ascione as he discusses architecture, inspiration, and the future of Maltese design.

Delve into a fascinating series showcasing the unseen works of renowned architect Richard England from the 1960s. These projects, though never realised, provide a glimpse into England's early Regionalist period, where architects aimed to integrate modernist principles with a deep respect for local heritage.

Additionally, discover a feature on the evolving landscape of workspace design. Witness Angie the Architect's masterful creation of Relax Gaming's headquarters, where functionality and innovation intertwine to cultivate creativity and inclusivity in a breathtaking workspace.

Don't miss out on this edition of Architecture & Design magazine, offering fresh perspectives on Malta's architectural past, present, and future.

Grab your copy this Sunday!