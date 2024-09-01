Summer issue of Architecture & Design Magazine out today!

Gracing the cover of this issue of Architecture and Design Magazine is the iconic Farsons Brewhouse—a powerful example of how architecture can connect the past with the future.

Recently, this Grade 2 historic site underwent a remarkable metamorphosis, seamlessly blending the old with the new in a project led by renowned architect Ian Ritchie; a project that has captured the attention of the global architecture and design community.

In an exclusive interview with Michael Farrugia, Deputy CEO of Farsons plc, and son of visionary Louis Farrugia, we delve into the decade-long journey that honours a legacy while inspiring future generations.

Dive into this feature to discover how the blending of heritage and innovation has set a new standard for industrial regeneration in Malta.

Additionally, this issue takes you inside the luxurious Best View Luxury Suites in Sliema, offering breathtaking views of Malta’s Capital City, Valletta, and its historic bastions. These exquisite suites provide a perfect blend of tranquility and cosmopolitan living, offering an experience comparable to a 5-star hotel.

In this issue we also explore the creative journey of Simon Abela, an acclaimed interior architect with an impressive international career in luxury hospitality design.

Abela reflects on his early inspirations in theatre set design and his evolution into a designer of some of the world’s most elegant spaces, discussing his design philosophy, key influences, and future aspirations.

