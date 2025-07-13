Alex Borg wants free vote on euthanasia, Adrian Delia says he’d vote against

Alex Borg would grant his MPs a free vote on euthanasia if elected PN leader, while Adrian Delia has made it clear that he would vote against a bill on euthanasia if presented in parliament.

In separate interviews with MaltaToday, the two candidates for party leader were asked about their position on issues ranging from the government’s euthanasia proposal and Malta’s ODZ boundaries.

On euthanasia, Borg remained tight-lipped on his own voting preference, saying he “doesn’t want to influence anyone”. However, he made it clear that he would grant a free vote to the Nationalist MPs on the issues if he is entrusted as party leader.

Meanwhile, Adrian Delia said plain and straight that he would not vote in favour of the government’s euthanasia proposal if tabled in parliament.

In May, the government published a blueprint for a regulatory framework that would legalise euthanasia under strict conditions.

Under the proposed framework, the procedure will only be available to mentally competent adults suffering from a terminal illness expected to lead to death within six months. Anyone with disabilities, mental health conditions, age-related illness such as dementia or experiencing social isolation will not be able to undergo euthanasia.

Moreover, anyone who requests assisted dying must undergo assessment by three medical professionals: a specialist in their condition, a psychiatrist, and a verifying doctor. All three must confirm that the request is voluntary and meets the legal and medical criteria.

Borg wants revised local plans, Delia says development zones won’t increase an inch

With Borg and Delia in the running to become Opposition leader, and potential future prime minsiters, MaltaToday asked them whether they commit to keeping Malta’s development zones as is.

Delia made the commitment, saying the Nationalist Party had already made its position on the matter. Delia as prime minister would not make Malta’s development zones any larger than they are now.

However, Alex Borg sidestepped the question by saying that the local plans need to be revised. He said the revision would not force a return to the past but would instead focus on “sustainable progress”.

A review of the country’s local plans is part of the PN’s official line on environment and planning matters. The PN said in the past that the local plans would be revised transparently, considering the needs of both the environment and local communities.