Elevated Portomaso stairs: Halmann Vella’s masterful revival

Halmann Vella has breathed new life into the iconic Portomaso Stairs in St Julians's, through a remarkable refurbishment project. Originally constructed in 1999, these stairs have undergone a meticulous renovation to accommodate the constant flow of visitors, including residents, boat owners, and pedestrians who frequent the area. Once again, Halmann Vella has created a visually captivating and functional space that harmonises with the vibrant atmosphere of Portomaso.

The main outstanding feature of Halmann Vella’s refurbishment is the innovative use of brushed finish travertine for the stairs and floor landings. The floor landings, designed in a stunning herringbone pattern, exude elegance while showcasing the company’s attention to detail. To enhance the overall design, a Pietra Lavica border has been incorporated, adding a touch of sophistication.

Safety is a top priority, and Halmann Vella has incorporated scarfing edges into the steps. This non-slip feature provides a secure footing and peace of mind to all visitors. The scarfing edges seamlessly integrate with the design, combining practicality and safety effortlessly.

Halmann Vella has rejuvenated these majestic stairs, recognising their pivotal role as the grand entrance to the Portomaso Marina as well as other numerous esteemed restaurants within the complex. This meticulous refurbishment showcases the Company’s dedication to creating an inviting and aesthetically pleasing space.

This refurbishment exemplifies Halmann Vella’s expertise and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. The end result is a visually captivating and secure pathway, which visitors can now enjoy the elegance and functionality of the Portomaso Stairs, enhancing their experience in this bustling destination.