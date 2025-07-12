Trump imposes 30% tariffs on EU from 1 August

US President Donald Trump has announced a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union, which are set to begin on 1 August.

The tariff will also apply to Mexico.

The decision follows weeks of unsuccessful negotiations between the US and the EU.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump said: “These tariffs are necessary to protect American workers and industries. We will no longer be taken advantage of by countries who flood our markets and refuse fair trade.”

The new tariffs were confirmed in separate letters shared online on Saturday. They come just days after Trump announced a fresh round of tariffs on other major economies, including Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil.

He also introduced a 50% tariff on copper imports.

The EU had been working towards a wider trade agreement with the US, hoping to secure a deal that would eliminate tariffs on industrial goods. However, months of tough discussions failed to produce a comprehensive result.

EU officials had been preparing for Trump’s decision, following his recent escalation of trade measures. The bloc now faces pressure to respond.

Germany, with its strong industrial sector, had urged for a fast deal to protect its economy. Meanwhile, France and other member states have warned against accepting a deal that heavily favours US interests.

While the EU hoped for a long-term trade pact, it may now have to settle for a temporary agreement and continue talks in the hope of reaching better terms.

Trump’s latest wave of tariffs has led to a sharp increase in US customs revenue. According to data released by the US Treasury on Friday, income from tariffs rose above $100 billion for the federal fiscal year up to June.

The move marks a shift in US trade policy since Trump’s return to office and could signal further tensions with some of the country’s biggest trading partners in the months to come.