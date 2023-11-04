Natural vistas bereft of human interference the inspiration for Jo Dounis in ‘Reverie’

A utopian and unspoilt world, free from human influence, is being represented in the new collection of paintings by Jo Dounis which are being exhibited at The Phoenicia Malta’s Palm Court Lounge throughout November.

Captured with mixed media and painted over a base layer which is textured and consequently adds depth and three-dimensionality to each canvas, each painting is of a perfect natural scene, one which might be experienced in a daydream, or a fantasy.

None of the compositions include any hint of buildings, nor signs of civilisation or any other human interference. The focus is solely on nature and its enormity.

Natural vistas, whether experienced in her home country or on her extensive travels, are an infinite source of inspiration for Jo Dounis. The result is that some paintings can easily be associated with familiar Mediterranean landscapes, others are inspired by Nordic or other faraway scenes.

A deserted, rocky coastline, cascading water, fields full of flowers, a dramatic and stormy sky, or a pristine countryside view. Each provides a different mood for the creation of a composition. Different times of day, atmospheres and natural phenomena are other stimuli for Dounis.

Some of the artworks provide more detail in the rendition of different elements. Yet, some others are almost abstract and non-representational, inspiring viewers to make of them what they will. The starting point for each work would undeniably have been inspired by nature. Some compositions may be so minimal that there is much which is left to spark the imagination.

In this regard, Jo Dounis’s desire is for her work to transport the viewer to a place of calm and tranquility with never-ending horizons resulting in paintings that are undeniably ethereal and atmospheric.

There is also a sense of nostalgia that one can sense in this series of paintings. ’Memory’, for instance, clearly provides an almost surreal image of the lost Azure window in Gozo, the natural arch which has perished.

Even when seemingly monochromatic, each painting is composed of layers of colours that are allowed to subtly show through while at other times, a colourful palette is made more manifest. Dounis’s ability to portray light - even in the darker compositions - is unique.

The artist enjoys capturing vistas that hint at the infinity of land, and seascapes that allow the viewer to ponder on the vastness of the scene portrayed, as well as the infinity of the universe. Whatever the scene, whether more serene or dramatic, Dounis’s hope is to imbue the viewer with feelings of peace and serenity in an otherwise turbulent, troubled and often over-developed world.

“Reverie” is curated by Dr Charlene Vella and is open until the end of November at The Phoenicia Malta.