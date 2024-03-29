Photographer to the stars Lorenzo Agius set for first Malta retrospective exhibition

Renowned photographer Lorenzo Agius returned to his roots to deliver a retrospective public talk at the University of Malta on 21 March, drawing photography enthusiasts, art aficionados, students and the general public with an exclusive insight into his illustrious career spanning decades.

Agius, celebrated for his evocative portraiture and iconic celebrity captures, captivated the audience with anecdotes, behind-the-scenes stories, and invaluable lessons gleaned from his vast experience in the world of photography.

“Returning to Malta to deliver this retrospective lecture has been a truly humbling experience. It’s incredibly rewarding to revisit my body of work and share the stories behind the images that have defined my career. I hope to inspire others to pursue their passion for photography and embrace the endless possibilities of visual storytelling,” Agius said.

Agius was born in the UK to Maltese parents. An internationally acclaimed photographer known for his iconic portraits of celebrities, he is one of the foremost photographers of his generation, garnering praise for his distinct style and evocative imagery. His work has been exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide and has graced the pages of leading publications, cementing his status as a true visionary in the world of photography.

Agius will hold his first exhibition in Malta – a retrospective exhibition curated by Dr Charlene Vella from the University of Malta’s Department of Art and Art History – towards the end of 2025.

From his early beginnings to his global acclaim, Agius took attendees on a journey through his evolution as an artist, showcasing the diversity of his portfolio and the depth of his creative vision.

The lecture, convened by Charlene Vella, served as a tribute to Agius’s contribution to the art of photography, highlighting his ability to immortalise moments, evoke emotions, and capture the essence of his subjects with unparalleled finesse. Through a curated selection of his most iconic works, Agius demonstrated his mastery of light, composition, and storytelling, reaffirming his status as a true luminary in the field.

Attendees were treated to a rare glimpse into the creative process of one of the industry’s most revered talents, gaining invaluable insights into the art of photography and the dedication required to achieve excellence.

Agius’s infectious passion for his art resonated throughout the lecture hall, inspiring aspiring photographers and seasoned professionals alike to push the boundaries of their creativity and pursue their artistic dreams with unwavering determination.