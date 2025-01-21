Dreams, colour and canvas: Audrey Mercieca’s art exhibition at il-Kappella tal-Ftajjar

An art exhibition by Audrey Mercieca will be held at il-Kappella tal-Ftajjar in Luqa, one of the oldest chapels still standing in the area. Dedicated to St Mary, the chapel, also known as Tal-Ftajjar, has a storied history dating back to 1575. Recently, these historical and sacred spaces, such as chapels and ancient buildings scattered across Malta’s towns and villages, have become unique venues for art exhibitions, blending cultural heritage with artistic expression.

Audrey Mercieca’s exhibition features a remarkable collection of landscape paintings, many of which were created during her plein air painting sessions. Her works beautifully embody the essence of Dreams, Colour and Canvas, bringing to life the vivid hues and dreamlike qualities of Malta’s iconic landscapes. Her paintings capture the essence of well-known Maltese scenes, showcasing the island’s architectural marvels and natural beauty. Through her art, Mercieca seeks to remind viewers of the timeless allure of Malta’s landscapes and seascapes.

Among the standout pieces in this exhibition are vivid depictions of Marsaxlokk Bay, with its colourful traditional boats; the historic Lower Barrakka Gardens; the Senglea Tower Clock standing tall behind the Macina, as viewed from the Birgu Yacht Marina; Manoel Island at dusk; Kalkara; and other picturesque settings. These scenes, rendered with a keen eye for detail, evoke a sense of nostalgia and reverence for Malta’s untouched charm.

Mercieca’s personal connection to her birthplace, Luqa, is a significant aspect of this exhibition. Although she now resides in the serene village of Għasri in Gozo, her deep-rooted love for Luqa inspired her to showcase her art in the very town where her journey began. This homecoming not only reflects her appreciation for her origins but also serves as a heartfelt tribute to her heritage.

Artistic style and emotional depth

Audrey Mercieca’s artistic style oscillates between contemporary impressionism and expressionism, depending on her emotional state and the atmosphere of the moment. Working predominantly en plein air, she immerses herself in the environment, capturing its raw essence on canvas. Her ability to adapt her style is evident in works such as Full Moon in the Garden.

In this particular painting, Mercieca moves towards abstraction, using dark tones and contrasting light to evoke a deeply emotional response and to encapsulate the fleeting magic of moonlit serenity. The swirling interplay of light and shadow, centred around the luminous full moon, transforms the garden into a dreamlike realm. The rich, dark hues of the foliage contrast with the soft, otherworldly glow of the moon, creating a sense of depth and mystery.

A distinguishing feature of this collection is the exploration of light and time. Several paintings depict Malta’s iconic landmarks under the enigmatic hues of twilight or the serene glow of moonlight. These nocturnal and dusk scenes offer a fresh perspective, transforming familiar places into ethereal visions and emphasising the ever-changing relationship between light and landscape.

The art exhibition and sale of paintings, sponsored by the Luqa Local Council under the direction of Jeffrey Scicluna (Councillor), will be open daily from Monday to Friday, 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm; Saturday from 9:00 am to noon; and Sunday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, from 24 January to 7 February 2025, at il-Kappella tal-Ftajjar, Ħal-Luqa. Visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in this harmonious blend of nostalgia, artistry, and cultural heritage as Audrey Mercieca invites them to rediscover Malta through her fascinating works.