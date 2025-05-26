MICAS launches new exhibition featuring six leading Maltese artists

Malta International Contemporary Art Space (MICAS) has announced its second exhibition, The Space We Inhabit, set for Saturday, 14 June 2025, featuring work by six established Maltese artists.

The six Maltese artists featured are Caesar Attard, Vince Briffa, Austin Camilleri, Joyce Camilleri, Anton Grech and Pierre Portelli, with an exhibition that will include paintings, sculpture, video and sound-based work.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced the exhibition together with MICAS Artistic Director, Edith Devaney.

“This exhibition marks a significant milestone for Maltese contemporary art. Our artists’ oeuvre is itself at an international level, and our country has always nurtured the dream of having such a space as MICAS to exhibit both international and Maltese work – it was a challenge to deliver this project but also to combine this ambition of attracting international artists to Malta while giving our artists an international platform. I am delighted that MICAS is committed to celebrating Maltese art in its highest form and bringing it to a wider international stage," said Bonnici.

MICAS Artistic Director Edith Devaney said the six artists featured in The Space We Inhabit all have established far-reaching reputations.

“Malta has been home to a thriving arts and culture scene for many decades, with its modern development gaining momentum after independence in 1964. Evolving towards modernism, Maltese artists have frequently trained in European centres, engaging with global themes while maintaining connections to the island’s unique cultural heritage. And for many, this has led to recognition and opportunities well beyond Malta.”

Arranged around the theme of space – both real and imagined – each of the six artists in The Space We Inhabit will respond in different ways, with some evoking a sense of a landscape while others taking a more conceptual view on the idea of space, and by extension, place.

The exhibition will take place across all three main exhibition floors of the museum, with the works creating a visual discourse that explore the concept and reality of the space that each of us perceives and inhabits.

“It is always a cause for celebration here at MICAS to put Maltese artists of excellence at the forefront,” said MICAS executive chairperson Phyllis Muscat. “All artists will be represented by numerous works, many of which have been produced and adapted specifically for this exhibition. We are honoured that these leading contemporary artists have taken up this challenge, and we encourage the Maltese public to enjoy this national space, and cast their eyes on the best Maltese contemporary art has to offer.”

Entrance fee to exhibitions: €10 with concessions. Access to outdoor spaces, sculpture displays and the shop is free. Please visit www.micas.art for more information and follow @micasmalta on Instagram.

MICAS is closed on Mondays. From Tuesday to Thursday, it is open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, the opening hours are extended, running from 10:00am to 8:00pm. On Sundays, MICAS is open from 10:00am to 6:00pm.