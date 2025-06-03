You have no authority to attack a minority! A lawyer on the loose… | Andrew Bonello
Andrew Bonello is president of ReLeaf Malta, an NGO that represents the rights of the cannabis community
My oh my what a mess!
Joey Reno Vella, the current chairperson of the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC), is playing a very dangerous game.
A lawyer, who until very recently tried to school us on special persons of trust and meritocracy (go read his University thesis), is all of a sudden turning into an expert and defender of justice, truth and reconciliation.
It seems he believes that criminalising a smell emitted by a plant or exposing our community to police persecution is the most urgent matter in need of action.
Maybe he is suffering from amnesia and forgot the promise to introduce the automatic expungement of criminal records (fedina penali)? Or maybe he just keeps confusing justice with clientelism and political theatrics?
One questions, justice for who?
Why are people who use cannabis in Malta left at the mercy of a chairperson with no background on human rights or cannabis regulation? Or is he just jumping around at the beating drums of others? Lest we forget, no one on the ARUC board represents the voice of people who use cannabis. On the contrary you have politically appointed people from the pharmaceutical, medical, criminology and legal fields.
Just in case decision makers are confused by all these whiffs of cannabis let us take the time to remind all that the decriminalisation of cannabis has been developed to protect a minority from years of dehumanising treatment and human rights abuses levied by the war on drugs.
One of the main aims of decriminalisation is to protect people against exposure to police persecution and legal or administrative risks such as nosey neighbours and fines.
It would have been truly within the spirit of decriminalisation and harm reduction had the ARUC decided to help the cannabis community through financial grants promoting sustainability and responsibility.
How come none of the money generated is being reinvested in the community?
After more than three years of blooming existence, we remain disappointed by the ARUC's lack of consideration for our rights and the need to protect us from stigma and discrimination.
Does this mean we want a free for all? Not at all!
ReLeaf Malta has always advocated for proportionate and just laws. As part of the democratic process, the ARUC is obliged to include consultations with registered NGOs representing the voice of people who use cannabis. Till this very day, we continue to face a wall and half baked policies rekindling a culture of stigma and discrimination.