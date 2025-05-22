My essentials: Lilla Kedves’s cultural picks

This article is supported by Arts Council Malta.

About me

Malta-based theatre artist from Hungary. Working as a freelancer, I have collaborated with several companies locally, such as Theatre Anon, or the Shrinking Violets. I have performed and trained across Malta, Hungary, Greece, France, and Ireland, and right now I am preparing for my producer debut with an independent production of 4.48 Psychosis by Sarah Kane, happening at the end of May.

Book

I have recently just started The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie. Rushdie is quite an interesting author, with rather controversial books that led to him getting stabbed during a lecture in New York, and a couple of other assassination attempts. So, this made me fascinated. I want to figure out why all these people are trying to kill him so eagerly. But I also love magical realism, and he is really good at it.

Film

Past Lives by Celine Song. I just love how human it is. It is a very simple story, with very ordinary characters, who are awkward, sometimes funny, and trying their best, and who meet and lose contact. Also, moving abroad, holding on to connections across countries, and identity in general are topics that hit home for me, and the film presents these in a very realistic way.

Internet and TV

Recently I am quite overwhelmed by the internet, honestly. I read too many news articles. I feel like I’m just constantly attacked by bad things whenever I open my phone. It makes me sad. So, I started to watch tonnes of baking reels. Baking in general is my go-to way to unwind, so they are a great alternative when I cannot actually bake but need to relax. My favourite is Ash Baber, you can find him on Instagram, he is just so funny.

Music

I listen to basically anything, but I’m a big fan of any type of cover. A lot of them are really clever, translating songs from one genre to another. Like techno versions of classical music, or the opposite, when a Lady Gaga song is turned into a string quartet concert piece. You can just mix and match your musical taste. One example is Postmodern Jukebox, which I listen to a lot. They cover popular songs with jazz arrangements, and I often end up liking songs I used to hate.

Place

I’m really drawn to remote, difficult-to-reach locations. Small mountain villages in East Asia, hot springs high up in the Tatra Mountains, or islands in the middle of the ocean, far away from everything. I’ve been to Panza village on the island of Ischia a couple of times over the past few years, and while it’s not extremely remote, it still has this untouched, relaxed atmosphere, with lots of local businesses, steady cliffs, vineyards, and the sea. It’s so idyllic that I wouldn’t believe it exists if I hadn’t been there.