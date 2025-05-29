My essentials: Toni Attard's cultural picks

About

I wear many hats and sometimes stack them all at once. I shift between directing theatre and producing creative projects at Udjenza, with the odd acting role thrown in. I also run Culture Venture, working internationally on cultural research, training, and consultancy. I’m passionate about culture and the arts sparking positive change. Creativity and collaboration keep me going.

Book

I’m currently reading Antoloġija 1—the debut publication from Aphroconfuso, edited by Joe Gatt and Loranne Vella. It features 34 pieces by 24 Maltese authors, spanning a variety of styles including short stories, poetry, and essays. I’m really enjoying the diversity of both well-known and emerging voices and forms it offers. It’s my ideal literary fix to fit in between other readings of plays, reports and work documents.

Film

I recently watched the Maltese film, Ciao Ciao and found it refreshingly entertaining. The chaotic energy, quirky characters, and sharp dialogue felt incredibly relatable, and there’s serious talent behind it. More than just a good time, it was a reminder of why we need to keep telling our own stories and why local filmmakers shouldn’t have to struggle so hard for support. Maltese creative voices matter. If we don’t back them, who will?

Internet and TV

Evening streaming is my way to switch off, but BBC News is how I start the day and stay connected to the world. Lately, the mix of heart-breaking stories from Gaza and the bizarre twists of Trumpian politics in the US has felt overwhelming. It’s a daily reminder of how messy and complicated the world really is. It’s not the easiest way to start the morning, but it keeps me grounded in a global perspective and not indifferent to the urgency of global action.

Music

My taste in music is eclectic and played in weird combinations—classical at the gym, drum and bass at work, cheesy pop while driving, and reggaeton when cooking. Lately, I’ve been bouncing between Eurovision hits, classical pieces for our Midsummer Dream concert in Mdina, and wartime songs for a new Udjenza production. I love revisiting artists who mean a lot to me; this month it’s Skunk Anansie and Stromae. Music connects me to memories and the amazing people I share it with.

Place

Malta’s beaches at sunset are pure magic—nothing compares to the glow of the Mediterranean. I’m lucky to travel often for work, and each place I visit shapes my worldview in unexpected ways. New destinations are often invitations for solo adventures, self-discovery, and a bit of risk. I find beauty in the uniqueness of every place I explore. Right now, I’m especially excited about my next solo journey—discovering parts of South Korea for the first time.