Illustrator Gattaldo’s fearlessdaphne.com prepares children for a post-truth world

The author of a forthcoming children’s book about journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has launched a media literacy website

2 September 2020, 9:51am
London based illustrator Gattaldo
The author of a forthcoming children’s book about journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has launched a media literacy website.

A report by a UK all-party parliamentary group (APPG) two years ago found that only 2% of children have the critical literacy skills they need to tell if a news story is real or fake. It also found that fake news impacts heavily on children’s wellbeing.

Gattaldo, a London illustrator, has created a website to aid teachers and parents to address this issue. Fearlessdaphne.com aims to help children appreciate the importance of good journalism, and the role of the free press in a democracy.

Gattaldo has just finished writing and illustrating a children’s picture book ‘Fearless, The Story of Daphne Caruana Galizia’ which will be available in bookshops from October
Gattaldo has just finished writing and illustrating a children’s picture book ‘Fearless, The Story of Daphne Caruana Galizia’ which will be available in bookshops from October.

When faced with the task of creating a website for the book, he decided to take it further and develop an educational tool in celebration of journalists.

Fearlessdaphne.com explains journalism in a child-friendly language, with colourful illustrations and humour. Gattaldo called on parents, teachers and children to join him on this journey.

