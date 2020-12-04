National Book Prize ceremony to be streamed online

The National Book Council will stream the 2020 National Book Prize awards ceremony on its Facebook page and website on 18 December at 7pm.

The awards ceremony is being held entirely online for the very first time.

“We are therefore extending our invitation to the public to join us for the announcement of the best books published locally in 2019,” NBC chairman Mark Camilleri said.

The National Book Prize is awarded in a number of different categories, including novels, short-stories and poetry, as well as books of general and biographical and historiographic research.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public to keep reading and purchasing shortlisted Maltese publications and more from the online shops of local publishers,” Camilleri said.