Young writers offered national and EU funds for Maltese-language works

Aġenzija Żgħażagħ has launched two schemes for young writers seeking to publish their works in the Maltese language.

‘Il-Konkors ta’ Letteratura għaż-Żgħażagħ’, in collaboration with the National Book Council, as well as ‘ASKing Youth’, an ERASMUS+ programme with EU funds, will lead to the protection of Malta’s traditions and heritage in the Maltese language.​

“We truly believe in ‘Il-Konkors ta' Letteratura għaż-Żgħażagħ’ as we fully believe in literature for young people and its benefits,” said National Book Council CEO Mark Camilleri.

“It is very important that we encourage new writers, particularly young people, to increase our Maltese literature,” added parliamentary secrertary for youth, research and innovation, Keith Azzopardi Tanti. “Such schemes give space and help those young writers who are hesitant in pursuing this career in literature due to various problems they encounter, especially financial ones.”

The ‘ASKing Youth’ is being launched together with two European partners – the University of Salerno and MISSS, in Slovenia, by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ. “Through this project, our agency continues to offer spaces where young people who love literature can continue to flourish in their creative writing as 30 writers from three different countries will be able to write about their youth experience. Youth researchers will analyse these writings and bring out the competencies that youth workers need to carry out so as to become more professional in their work.”