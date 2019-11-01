Literary speed dating with publishing professionals at Malta Book Festival

Attendees of the Malta Book Festival will be able to participate in a literary speed dating event, giving them a unique look at the world of publishing.

With the participation of guest authors, publishers, and all those working in the field of books and writing, the Malta Book Festival has once again put forward a rich programme of events and activities.

Literary speed dating offers a new opportunity for all those interested in the world of publishing. It will allow attendees to ask the questions they’ve always wanted to ask, as well as establish new professional relationships.

“You will have the possibility to engage in conversation with your favourite author, pitch your project to a local publisher, or discuss ways to make inroads in the book industry with an established professional," the National Book Council said.

The format is a 15-minute one-on-one meeting with an author or industry professional of the attendee's choice. Throughout the Festival, publishers, proofreaders, local and international writers, illustrators, and more will dedicate an hour each to the literary speed dating session.

The council has advised those interested to book online in advance by visiting www.ktieb.org.mt. The event will be held during the festival from 6 to 9 November at the Authors’ Hub, Sacra Infermeria.

Literary Speed Dating schedule:

Wed 6 November

17:30-18:30 - U.S. writer Kali Wallace

17:30-18:30 - Journalist and writer Teodor Reljic

Thur 7 November

17:30-18:30 - Publisher Audrey Cassar (BDL Distributors, Malta)

17:30-18:30 - English editor Elizabeth Cortis (Proofreading Malta)

18:30-19:30 - Printing professional Franco Portelli (Gutenberg Press, Malta)

18:30-19:30 - Illustrator Marco Scerri (Malta)

20:00-21:00 - UK writer Jon Courtenay Grimwood

Fri 8 November

17:30-18:30 - Publisher Joanne Micallef (FARAXA Publishing, Malta)

17:30-18:30 - Publisher Tony Ward (Arc Publishers, UK)

19:00-20:00 - Publisher Sarah Davis-Goff (Tramp Press, Ireland)

19:00-20:00 - Irish writer Dave Rudden

Sat 9 November

10:00-11:00 - Publisher Gordon Pisani (Kite Group, Malta)

12:00-13:00 - Illustrator Steve Scicluna (Malta, Spain)

17:00-18:00 - Printing professional David Camilleri (Gutenberg Press, Malta)

18:00-19:00 - Maltese writer Loranne Vella

19:00-20:00 - Maltese proofreader and translator Kevin Saliba