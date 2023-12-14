Iklin Scouts Group unveils ‘eco-friendly crib project’ at their parish church

In a new initiative for the festive season, the Iklin Scout Group unveiled a visually stunning crib project.

The collaborative effort, spearheaded by the Beavers, Cubs, Troop, and Ventures units, showcased an inspiring unity of purpose.

Noteworthy was the group's commitment to resourcefulness and environmental consciousness, as they ingeniously repurposed wooden staves, keeping project expenditures at a minimum.

The crib, a creation spanning 10 by 4 meters, featured a captivating fusion of 150 pallets, 40 plywood sections, 14 staves measuring a total of 52 meters, over 400 meters of rope, 50 square meters of fabric, and 40 meters of decorative lights.

Material choices were not only aesthetically pleasing but underscored a thoughtful approach to resource utilisation.

The Iklin Scout Group's collaboration with the Iklin Parish Church added a community dimension to the project, emphasising the group's commitment beyond its immediate circle.

The crowning moment came on December 10th when the crib project was inaugurated by the Archbishop of Malta, Mons. Charles Scicluna.

This event elevated the project's significance, drawing attention to the craftsmanship and dedication invested by the Iklin Scout Group.