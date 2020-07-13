[WATCH] Virtual museum to showcase Maltese history in real-time

A virtual museum giving visitors the ability to learn about the Mediterranean Conference Centre’s time as an infirmary during the Great Siege will be open to the public from 20 July.

The virtual museum called 'Re-living the Sacra Infermeria’ will be free of charge until 1 August.

It will also cover historical events which took place around the Grand Harbour area, enabling visitors to "participate" in virtual scenes from the Great Siege and World War II.

The installation of a state-of-the-art system will allow users with the use of smartphones or tablets to experience, in real-time, scenes that changed the course of Malta's history.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said that project had cost €5 million.

Parliamentary secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi highlighted that the project would help Malta appreciate and conserve the riches of its history.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said the idea for the museum was born five years ago, as visitors began to show a desire to be given more information about the place.

Prime Minister Abela also said that these initiatives were crucial for the country. He said that it tied with the Government’s vision of having more attractions.

“A museum is a bridge between the past and the present and is an amazing educational experience for our children,” he said.