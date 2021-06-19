Respire! A Franco-Maltese festival celebrates a gradual return to freedom
Running from June to mid-July, some 20 events across Malta and Gozo will celebrate arts, culture, sport and Franco-Maltese relations
By Audrey Jandin
Respire! is the first edition of a French-Maltese festival organized by the French Embassy and its francophone organe Alliance Française. It will take place from 15 June to 15 July across Malta and Gozo.
After several months marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, cultural life is gradually returning to normal, and the Franco-Maltese cultural season was born out of this desire for freedom, creation and artistic stimulation.
The festival, which runs from mid-June to mid-July, will feature some 20 events in Malta and Gozo celebrating arts, culture and sport.
Respire! is a festival jointly organised by the French Embassy in Malta and the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée, with the active support of some 15 French and Maltese partners from a wide range of backgrounds – entertainment venues, stationery shops, sports shops, restaurants, accommodation, sailing races.
The birth of this festival is based on the financial support of generous donors and French companies based in Malta who were able to mobilise very quickly to make this festival possible.
The first public event was the broadcast of the Euro 2020 football match between France and Germany at Surfside in Sliema on Tuesday 15 June. The event brought together more than 80 French and Maltese supporters, who were happy to be able to cheer on the French team and take part in numerous games and competitions, while respecting health measures.
Respire! will be launched by the French Ambassador to Malta H.E. Brigitte Curmi on Monday 21 June, on the occasion of the Fête de la Musique (Music Festival).
Singer-songwriter Charles-Baptiste will then perform at The Storeroom in Ta' Xbiex and the following day in Gozo.
Throughout the summer season, artistic events – French film screenings at Spazju Kreattiv, concerts – will mingle with sporting events such as the Bailli de Suffren race between Saint-Tropez and Birgu, and conferences and debates on the Mediterranean and on freedom of expression.
All information can be found on the social networks of the French Embassy in Malta and the Alliance française de Malte-Méditerranée.
Festival programme
MONDAY 21/06 FROM 5:00 PM TO 7:00 PM Launch of Respire!
Residence of France
In the presence of Charles Baptiste
MONDAY 21/06 FROM 7:00 PM Music Festival
Storeroom
In the presence of Charles Baptiste and two other artists
TUESDAY 22/06
Music Festival in Gozo
In the presence of Charles Baptiste and two other artists
FRIDAY 25/06
France-Malta Tea Party
Residence of France
MONDAY 28/06 OR FRIDAY 02/07
Conference - La Francophonie and the Mediterranean University of Malta
In the presence of Fabien Flori
TUESDAY 29/06
Screening - Antoinette in the Cevennes
Spazju Kreattiv In the presence of Caroline Vignal, director of the film
WEDNESDAY 30/06
Round table - The place of women in the film industry
Spazju Kreattiv
In presence of Caroline Vignal
TUESDAY 06/07 TO SATURDAY 10/07
Bailli de Suffren
Gozo & Malta
Reception on 8 July
In the presence of Olivier Poivre d'Arvor
TUESDAY 13/07
Artistic walkabout
Residence in France
In the presence of Pierre Assouline, Nathalie Cohen, Katel Delia, Ludmila Berlinskaia and Arthur Ancelle
THURSDAY 15/07
Conference – From the "Jew of Malta" to the Jews of Malta
Rabat
In the presence of Nathalie Cohen
THURSDAY 15/07
Jazz concert
Residence of France
In the presence of Sandro Zerafa