Respire! A Franco-Maltese festival celebrates a gradual return to freedom

Running from June to mid-July, some 20 events across Malta and Gozo will celebrate arts, culture, sport and Franco-Maltese relations

19 June 2021, 6:22am
Sandro Zerafa closes proceedings for Respire! with a performance at the French residence in July
By Audrey Jandin

Respire! is the first edition of a French-Maltese festival organized by the French Embassy and its francophone organe Alliance Française. It will take place from 15 June to 15 July across Malta and Gozo. 

After several months marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, cultural life is gradually returning to normal, and the Franco-Maltese cultural season was born out of this desire for freedom, creation and artistic stimulation.  

The festival, which runs from mid-June to mid-July, will feature some 20 events in Malta and Gozo celebrating arts, culture and sport. 

Respire! is a festival jointly organised by the French Embassy in Malta and the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée, with the active support of some 15 French and Maltese partners from a wide range of backgrounds – entertainment venues, stationery shops, sports shops, restaurants, accommodation, sailing races. 

The birth of this festival is based on the financial support of generous donors and French companies based in Malta who were able to mobilise very quickly to make this festival possible.   

The first public event was the broadcast of the Euro 2020 football match between France and Germany at Surfside in Sliema on Tuesday 15 June. The event brought together more than 80 French and Maltese supporters, who were happy to be able to cheer on the French team and take part in numerous games and competitions, while respecting health measures. 

Respire! will be launched by the French Ambassador to Malta H.E. Brigitte Curmi on Monday 21 June, on the occasion of the Fête de la Musique (Music Festival). 

Singer-songwriter Charles-Baptiste will then perform at The Storeroom in Ta' Xbiex and the following day in Gozo. 

Throughout the summer season, artistic events – French film screenings at Spazju Kreattiv, concerts – will mingle with sporting events such as the Bailli de Suffren race between Saint-Tropez and Birgu, and conferences and debates on the Mediterranean and on freedom of expression. 

All information can be found on the social networks of the French Embassy in Malta and the Alliance française de Malte-Méditerranée. 

Festival programme 

MONDAY 21/06 FROM 5:00 PM TO 7:00 PM Launch of Respire! 
Residence of France 
In the presence of Charles Baptiste 

MONDAY 21/06 FROM 7:00 PM Music Festival  
Storeroom 
In the presence of Charles Baptiste and two other artists  

TUESDAY 22/06  
Music Festival in Gozo 
In the presence of Charles Baptiste and two other artists  

FRIDAY 25/06  
France-Malta Tea Party 
Residence of France  

MONDAY 28/06 OR FRIDAY 02/07 
Conference - La Francophonie and the Mediterranean University of Malta 
In the presence of Fabien Flori  

TUESDAY 29/06 
Screening - Antoinette in the Cevennes 
Spazju Kreattiv In the presence of Caroline Vignal, director of the film   

WEDNESDAY 30/06 
Round table - The place of women in the film industry 
Spazju Kreattiv 
In presence of Caroline Vignal  

TUESDAY 06/07 TO SATURDAY 10/07 
Bailli de Suffren 
Gozo & Malta 
Reception on 8 July 
In the presence of Olivier Poivre d'Arvor  

TUESDAY 13/07 
Artistic walkabout 
Residence in France  
In the presence of Pierre Assouline, Nathalie Cohen, Katel Delia, Ludmila Berlinskaia and Arthur Ancelle 

THURSDAY 15/07 
Conference – From the "Jew of Malta" to the Jews of Malta 
Rabat 
In the presence of Nathalie Cohen  

THURSDAY 15/07 
Jazz concert 
Residence of France 
In the presence of Sandro Zerafa 

