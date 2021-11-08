Prime Minister greets Russell Crowe on set of ‘Prizefighter’

The cast and crew of Prizefighter were greeted by the Prime Minister on Monday morning, who shared a brief conversation with Hollywood giant Russell Crowe while on set.

The two were seen in conversation with Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and Film Commissioner Johann Grech.

Gladiator star Russell Crowe is back in Malta for the filming of Prizefighter, a forthcoming film about the 19th-centure pugilist Jem Belcher.

While his return to Malta excited fans, news of Crowe in Malta was met with a warning for Maltese film crew workers called to the set of Prizefighter. Paul Parker Films, the local service provider for Prizefighter, had since disputed the anonymous claims.

In the wider film industry, local filmmakers have threatened to boycott the country’s first Malta Film Awards following the relevation that the one-night awards ceremony is set to cost €400,000.

Meanwhile, the entire annual budget for the Screen Malta Film Fund is €600,000.