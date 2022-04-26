Sagħtar magazine goes digital with new app

Readers will now be able to read the popular Sagħtar magazine on their mobiles after the Sagħtar foundation launched its own digital app.

The foundation developed the app with €20,000 investment through the VOPS scheme, under the auspice of the Ministry for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations and Consumer Rights.



Inclusion minister Julia Farrugia Portelli remarked that this initiative is equally nostalgic as it is innovative. "The new app will allow thousands of adults to look back on their childhood and memories of time spent on school benches," she said.



The minister was happy to report that, after 51 years and around 370 publications, Sagħtar will continue to improve and jump into the digital world.



Elaine Germani, chairperson of the Sagħtar foundation, explained that the app is free and serves as the natural continuation of the foundation's project so that Sagħtar can reach the youth of today.



"We needed to make a technological leap to reach more children, aside from the magazine now thanks to the app one can also listen to stories in Maltese while reading them alongside a number of new features."

Germani hoped that this new app will encourage children and their parents to continue to develop an enjoyment for reading and learning in Maltese.

Marco Bonnici, president of the MUT, thanked the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS) for the funds to implement this project.

“These funds meet a social and educational function for Maltese and Gozitan educators and students As the MUT we will continue supporting the work of the foundation for these initiatives that are part of the professional role of the MUT apart from its capacity as a trade union,” he said.

CEO of the MCVS Mauro Pace Parascandolo said that "one of the strong aims of the MCVS is to support voluntary organizations with their work in the community.”

Parascandolo went on to say that the project that ticked all of these boxes was helped thanks to the funds of the VOPS scheme so that this initiative that many remember from childhood continues.

Parascandolo concluded that thanks to the funds for the app Sagħtar would continue as a digital, accessible and more interactive publication.