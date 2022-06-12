SPARK hosts first-ever Refugee Festival at Floriana’s Argotti Gardens

The first SPARK refugee festival will bring Maltese, refugees and other ex-pats together to get to know each other and enjoy in a relaxed environment with music and international food at Floriana’s beautiful Argotti Gardens.

“People from refugee backgrounds make significant contributions to Maltese society. As Spark15 we believe that this is something we should celebrate,” president Dursa Mama Kadu said.

“Refugees contribute to Maltese society in many different ways. Many Maltese appreciate this fact and have given a warm welcome to people seeking sanctuary. So please join us to celebrate the refugee day together and make new friends.”

The festival will kick off on 19 June at 16:00 with bands from the local scene and refugee community playing music till 22:00. Former president of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca will also honour the festival.

Different NGOs working with asylum seekers and refugees will also have their own stands at the festival for people who would like to learn more about their work and volunteering opportunities.

Participants can also enjoy food from different countries in collaboration with the restaurant Afrodeli Rest & Bar.

Lineup of Artists

Trakadrum – 4:15-4:45pm

Forty Two Ways (South Sudan) / Legen Ayi (Ivory Coast) / Emperor Goddy (Cameroon) / Z16 Awelega (Ghana) Feat. DJ Dollarino – 4:45pm to 5:45pm

D Legacy (Ethiopia / Malta) & DJ Mac – 6:15 to 7:00pm

Akuma The Poet / Kodin Hill / Rheez./ (Malta) – 7:00 to 7:45pm

MC Guddy (Rome/Nigeria) – 8 to 8:20pm

SDB Okojie (Rome/Nigeria) – 8:20 to 8:40pm

Young G Kay (South Sudan) Feat. DJ ONNS – 8:40 to 9:10pm

DJ Dollarino & DJ ONNS – 9:15pm onwards