My essentials: Ann-Marie Buckle’s cultural picks

1. Book

I’ve read ‘In the Time We Lost’ by Carrie-Hope Fletcher. I was going through a rough moment because of the COVID-19 pandemic and this book helped me realise there are new beginnings whenever there’s a difficult moment.

2. Film

I enjoyed watching Grease because I hope to be cast in the upcoming production by Masquerade. I enjoyed Look at Me I’m Sandra Dee because it was funny and I love it a lot.

3. Internet/TV

My favourite local bloggers who I also aspire to be like are Taryn Mamo Cefai, Sarah “Sosa” Zerafa and Jade Zammit Stevens, whom I also collected scrunchies and hairbands from her brand Jade With Love. I also love the West End Musical Actors, Alternates and Understudies too. My favourites are Carrie-Hope Fletcher, Shan Ako, Hannah-Grace Lawson, Nicola Espallardo, Dom Simpson, Steven Webb, Laura Pick and Rebecca Gilliland. I also enjoy cartoons and videogames and I love voice actors like Rob Paulsen, Maurice LaMarche, Jess Harnell, Grey DeLisle, Richard Horvitz, Jim Cummings and Roger Craig Smith. I also dream that one day my favourite voice actors could come and visit Malta for Malta Comic Con.

4. Music

I enjoy musical theatre, cartoon songs and J-pop girl groups. My favourite musicals are Les Miserables, The Book of Mormon, Wicked and The Phantom of The Opera and my favourite J-Pop girl groups are Morning Musume, ANGERME, Juice=Juice and SUPER GiRLS.

5. Place

London’s West End of course because I get to enjoy watching my favourite musicals and meeting the actors afterwards there and I hope to be in a West End musical someday.