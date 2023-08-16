My essentials: Melchior Busuttil’s cultural picks

1. Book

In no way am I a bookworm, however the last book that I re-read was The Art Of War by Sun Tzu. It’s basically an ancient Chinese military methodical discussion about the facts, skills and principals involved in the art of warfare. The book’s concise and profound insights about leadership, conflict resolution, and decision-making are incredibly valuable. Sun Tzu’s teachings are applicable not only in warfare but also in various aspects of life and business. I appreciate how the book emphasizes understanding both oneself and the adversary, highlighting the importance of adaptability and cleverness. I feel that The Art Of War remains a guide for navigating challenges with a strategic frame of mind.

2. Film

A film I watched recently is Cloud Atlas. I love how Cloud Atlas tells multiple stories across time periods and genres, illustrating the impact of choices through time. It also shows how actions echo through generations. The film’s breath-taking visuals and intricate storytelling highlight the enduring power of human connections apart from the ripple effect of our actions. Exploring themes of fate and reincarnation, the film kept me engaged throughout. I would recommend it. The exceptional performances by an ensemble cast, coupled with the thematic depth, make Cloud Atlas a cinematic journey.

3. TV/Internet

I barely watch any TV but something that I find myself checking often on the internet is sport media outlets. Usually, its daily sports articles and current affairs as well as articles and rumours about which players are getting transferred. My favourite sport is tennis and although you can find a wealth of information about what’s happening in the sport daily, I feel that the coverage from certain media outlets is very limited or way too focused on more famous sports, so I end up viewing different sites to get the whole picture on current affairs.

4. Music

That is a super difficult question for me to answer. I like so many musicians, so many bands and I’m influenced by so many styles that it’s impossible for me to just chose. But to narrow it slightly down, my favourite styles are Funk and Fusion. The likes of Snarky Puppy, Tower of Power, Weather Report, Herbie Hancock, Dirty loops, Cory Wong, Electro Deluxe, Brian Culbertson and the list goes on and on… I listen to other styles and am also part of bands playing other styles, but I’d say that these two styles are my go-to.

5. Place

Being a musician, London’s cultural diversity is an infinite well of creativity that deeply resonates with me. Luckily, I’ve been able to play with different bands and artists in different parts of the city. I also like the hustle and bustle of city life as well as the busy, on the go lifestyle such places immerse you in. Not to mention the musical soul of the city with all the live gigs, musicals, busking and concerts happening around. This fusion of global sounds enriches my musical ideas and gets my creative juices flowing.