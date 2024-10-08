Strasbourg tastes 1798-themed Malta cuisine at Independence anniversary celebrations

The Permanent Representation of Malta to the Council of Europe, hosted a reception in Strasbourg to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of Malta’s Independence, with the participation of Taste History and KorMalta.

The celebration was attended by around 180 high-level dignitaries and representatives including the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Ms Despina Chatzivassiliou-Tsovili, the President of the European Court of Human Rights, Mr Marko Bošnjak, the Secretary General of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, Mr Mathieu Mori, and the Director and Secretary of the Venice Commission, Ms Simona Granata-Menghini, as well as the Permanent Representatives and Deputies of Member States and Observer States to the Council of Europe, Consul Generals, Honorary Consuls including Malta’s Honorary Consul Mr Eric Mayer-Schaller, and members of the Maltese community in Strasbourg including Malta’s Judge to the European Court of Human Rights, Madam Justice Lorraine Schembri Orland.

This was one of several events taking place around the world marking Malta’s 60th Independence Anniversary, honouring Malta’s legacy, and to showcase the country’s vibrant cultural identity, its refined cuisine, and its unique and rich history.

Malta’s versatile culinary identity was presented to the distinguished guests by Taste History’s talented chef Malcom Baldacchino, aiming at taking those present on a gastronomic journey through the degustation of a delicate Maltese menu from the French period that was explained by Senior Curator, Liam Gauci.

The food inspired from 1798 Malta was complemented by an exhibition of historic manuscripts from the same period, capturing the essence of this part of Malta’s history and providing the guests with a visual insight into these two years of French rule, including an original translation into Maltese of the French National Anthem ‘La Marseillaise’ which anthem was composed in the same city of Strasbourg.

The reception also featured a heartfelt acapella performance by members of Malta’s National Choir who serenaded the guests throughout the evening with a varied and multi-lingual repertoire.

During the opening speeches, Malta’s rich history, its significant anniversaries celebrated this year, as well as its continuous work and commitment to uphold the fundamental values of human rights, democracy and the rule of law including in the upcoming Presidency of the Council of Europe were underlined.

The Permanent Representative, Ambassador Francesca Camilleri Vettiger, underscored the important role of small states in shaping international relations and referred to Malta’s current and unique dual role as it is concurrently the OSCE Chair-in-Office and an elected UNSC member, while at the same time preparing for its Council of Europe Presidency next year. The Ambassador also stressed the significant milestone next year, as Malta’s 60th anniversary as a member of the ‘common European home’ – the Council of Europe, will coincide with the Malta’s Presidency of the same Organisation, while it continues holding its position as chair of the North-South Centre of the Council of Europe.

Malta’s Honorary Consul for the Grand-Est and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Eric Mayer-Schaller, also addressed those present, recalling Malta’s rich and complex history and the plethora of foreign rulers which governed its islands, as the strategic position in the middle of the Mediterranean of Malta’s archipelago always attracted covetousness. He also underlined the country’s rich culture and the islands’ treasures adorned with a baroque style from the Seventeenth and Eighteenth centuries, earning the country three UNESCO World Heritage Sites.