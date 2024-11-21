My essentials: Marie Clarie’s cultural picks

1. Book

Unfortunately, I do not have enough time to read books, however I do love reading quotes and affirmations online. They can be incredibly uplifting and grounding. They offer quick insights, reminders, and motivation, especially during moments when I need a positive shift in perspective. I love how a simple affirmation, like “Progress, not perfection,” can reframe a tough day or stressful moment.

2. Film

I recently watched It Ends With Us, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. The film is a powerful, emotional exploration of love, resilience, and difficult choices. One scene that really stood out is when Lily confronts her past and decides to break free from a toxic cycle. It’s a deeply moving moment that highlights her strength and vulnerability. The film makes the audience reflect on themes of self-worth and empowerment. I’d recommend it for its raw portrayal of complex relationships, though it’s an intense watch that tackles heavy subjects thoughtfully.

3. Internet/TV

I love following on social media influencers Lone Fox and XO, MaCenna from the US. Lone Fox, with his DIY transformations, shows how to elevate spaces on a budget, which is perfect for creating unique, personalised touches at home. XO, MaCenna brings her vintage and thrifted finds into her designs, giving each space a cozy, curated feel. Their videos combine creativity with practical tips, making interior design feel doable and exciting.

4. Music

I love Adele. Her music brings raw emotions and authenticity. Her powerful voice and deeply personal lyrics make each track feel like a heartfelt story. In addition, I also love following gospel musicians like Hillsong United and The King Will Come because their music is uplifting, soulful, and truly inspiring. Their lyrics often delve into themes of hope, faith, and renewal, which provide a sense of peace and encouragement, especially during challenging times.

5. Book

I wish to travel to Finland again. The country’s stunning landscapes, from its beautiful forests to the serene lakes, offer a perfect backdrop for reconnecting with nature. I also love the cold weather; there’s something magical about the crisp air and snow-covered scenery. Experiencing Finnish culture, like sauna traditions and winter activities such as ice fishing or snowshoeing, adds to the charm. It would be wonderful to revisit and create new memories with loved ones while enjoying the unique beauty of Finland.