My essentials: Shanice Farrugia’s cultural picks

1. Book

I’m almost done reading The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, and it impacts how I approach challenges in life and art. Its simple concept – counting backward from 5 to take action – has helped me overcome hesitation and self-doubt. As an artist, I find this especially valuable in making bold decisions and managing deadlines. The book’s blend of science and personal anecdotes inspires me to trust my instincts and embrace discomfort as a pathway to growth, both personally and professionally.

2. Film

I recently watched Everything Everywhere All at Once, and I really liked it. Its mix of absurd humour, emotional depth, and creative storytelling explores love, family, and finding purpose amid chaos. The film’s originality and heartfelt themes make it both entertaining and deeply moving. It’s a celebration of human connection and resilience, presented in a way that feels entirely fresh. I’d recommend it to anyone seeking a movie that’s thought-provoking, and refreshingly different.

3. Interent

I love exploring profiles related to the art industry, galleries, and exhibitions. Accounts like Artsy, Tate, The Art Newspaper, and others are great for discovering both emerging and established artists. Scrolling through these platforms helps me stay inspired and informed. I also enjoy seeing memes — they provide a light-hearted break and add a touch of humour to my day. It’s a balance of creativity and fun that keeps me engaged and refreshed.

4. Music

I’ve never been the type to identify with a specific artist or genre—what I listen to depends on my mood and the activity. My taste ranges widely, from pop and alternative rock to house, indie, electronic, and techno. Nothing But Thieves is a band I often enjoy for their emotive lyrics and raw energy. I also listen to podcasts, including local ones like The She Word, which I find insightful and uplifting, especially during traffic, making it feel more productive.

5. Place

I absolutely love traveling, so it’s hard to pick just one place. I’m torn between Italy, Switzerland, and Slovenia, as each hold something unique and special. However, if I had to choose a single moment, it would be horse riding through the forests near Lake Bled in Slovenia with my family. That memory stands out vividly — feeling connected to nature, the serenity of the surroundings, and sharing that experience with loved ones made it an unforgettable memory.