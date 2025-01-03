My essentials: Vikesh Godhwani’s cultural picks

Book

I finally managed to read Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments. Told through three varying perspectives it was expertly crafted, gripping from start to finish and gave a hopeful ending to all those who have been waiting for one for so many years. One would hope this dystopian world would have lost its relevance after all this time, but it feels more prescient than ever.

Film

This year, apart from the sensation that is Wicked, of course, The Substance by Carolie Fargeat really stood out. I loved how unapologetic it was - it was bold, in-your-face, gory and just bonkers. Every time I thought it couldn’t go further, it pushed itself to new levels of madness. Demi Moore returning to Hollywood with this role is incredibly commendable and frankly gutsy. I also must mention the prosthetic work on this which is probably among the best I’ve ever seen. Try to watch this in the cinema or with friends as the reactions from those around you is part of the experience!

Internet and TV

I continued watching variety’s Actors on Actors, a highlight being the conversation between Nicole Kidman and Zendaya. I also continue to follow Hot Ones religiously; a show where celebrities eat hot wings while being interviewed, a highlight being the episode with Conan O'Brien. I also really got into Dish Podcast hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Michelin-star chef Angela Hartnett, where they talk to celebrities about food, drink and their latest projects. I particularly enjoyed the episode with Stephen Fry who is always a joy to listen to.

Music

This year was incredible for pop music; BRAT became the word of the year, Billie Eilish released new music, Sabrina Carpenter had us all sipping espressos, and I discovered Chappell Roan through a YouTube rabbit hole and I haven’t looked back since. Speaking of rabbit holes, I got hooked on Tiny Desk where lots of the best musicians perform in an intimate setting; through this I rediscovered my love for Belgian sensation Stromei.

Place

I travelled to India this year on a once in a lifetime trip. My highlight was definitely The Golden Temple in Amritsar which is one of the most important sacred places for Sikhs. Apart from its architectural beauty, it upholds the Sikh values of humility and egalitarianism emphasised by the fact that everyone who visits is fed no matter your background. It is a truly special place to visit, especially in the evening where you can leave the hustle and bustle of the day behind and experience a profound sense of peace.