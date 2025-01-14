My essentials: Mardy Farrugia’s cultural picks

Book

It Ends with Us. It explores realistic themes that one comes across in everyday life. In 2024, I also had the opportunity to watch the movie. However, nothing tops the book as it was so meticulously explained that I could envision all the scenes there and then. Having said that, I usually prefer reading in Maltese, particularly mysteries.

Film

Fractured is a film that I watch over and over again and never get tired of. First of all, thrillers and mysteries are two of my favourite genres. However, this particular film was exceptional. It kept me guessing till the last minute and the story was so well written. I am not a fan of predictable films/endings. But this was far from that. It really exceeded my expectations. I would recommend it to everyone, particularly those who love thrillers.

Internet and TV

Unfortunately, I don’t find much time to browse the internet or watch TV although I wish I could do it more often. However, something I like to do on the internet when I have time are the BuzzFeed quizzes or else the daily wordle/werdil (Maltese)

Music

This is quite a difficult task because I have a lot of favourites. However, I think that my favourite song at the moment is defying gravity from the musical Wicked. Apart from it being one of my favourite musicals I really like this particular song from the musical due to the lyrics. I like to look at the lyrics whenever I feel like I want to give up and this gives me the motivation to take that extra step.

Place

In the future I would like to visit Paris. I have studied the French language and since then I fell in love with it. There is something mesmerizing about the Eiffel tower and the beautiful louvre museum. I would also definitely pay a visit to Disneyland.