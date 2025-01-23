My essentials: David Aloisio’s cultural picks

Book

Lately, I've been struck by the distinctive storytelling in The Rain Heron by Robbie Arnott. Elements of magic and reality are interwoven in this captivating novel, creating a surreal and enchanting atmosphere. The story revolves around a mythical rain heron that influences the weather and explores themes of survival, resilience, the impact of human actions on nature and the interconnectedness of all living things. Arnott's writing style is poetic and vivid, bringing the landscape and characters to life.

Film

The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne and starring Paul Giamatti, is a beautiful, bittersweet dramedy that I thoroughly enjoyed; it masterfully balances humour and heartbreak and features some truly memorable performances. Paul Giamatti's portrayal of the grumpy, yet ultimately vulnerable Professor Paul Hunham is outstanding. Focusing on the professor, lonely cook Mary and troubled student Angus, their interactions form the core of the film.

Internet and TV

I enjoy listening to The History of Literature podcast, hosted by Jacke Wilson, which takes listeners on a journey through the history of literature, from ancient epics to contemporary classics. Each episode delves into a particular author, work or literary period, often with guest experts and authors. I usually listen to them while walking or driving. It’s my own antidote to traffic.

Music

Recently, I have begun to appreciate the music of the late Charles Camilleri, the famous and internationally recognised Maltese composer. I learned that his works were influenced by Maltese folk music and legends and that he incorporated elements from African and Asian music, creating a unique, universal style. My favourite pieces include the Malta Suite and the Maltese Dances. Incidentally, my brother recently told me that we used to meet up with him every Saturday in summer when we were children as our family used to frequent his favourite swimming spot in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. At that time, we weren’t aware of his grandeur.

Place

I dated my wife in Mdina; we even arranged for our wedding to take place with the Silent City in the background. Maybe I love it because of its rich history reflected in the different architectural styles, maybe because every time I set foot in the narrow medieval streets I feel transported back in time, like I'm immersed in a storybook; maybe because it can't be overdeveloped and its charm gives me a break from all the hustle and bustle of the rest of Malta.