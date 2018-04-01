menu

[WATCH] Traditional run with Risen Christ statue in Cospicua

The run is held in many different localities across Malta on the occasion of Easter Sunday

1 April 2018, 12:49pm
The statue of the Risen Christ
The statue of the Risen Christ

Crowds of people descended on Cospicua this morning to take part in the day’s Easter Sunday celebrations.

One of the day’s main highlights is the traditional run with the statue of the risen Christ. Processions and similar runs are also held in several other localities around Malta.

