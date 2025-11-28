Malta elected to IMO Council for 15th consecutive time

Malta has been re-elected to Category C of the International Maritime Organisation Council at the 34th IMO Assembly in London

“[Malta secured] an excellent voting result among the candidate countries and further reinforcing the country’s standing as a global maritime leader. This outcome reflects international recognition of Malta’s maritime credentials and the trust placed in the country by the 176 member states,” the transport ministry said.

Minister for Transport Chris Bonett welcomed the outcome for Malta.

“Malta is a maritime nation. This re-election confirms the international community’s recognition of Malta’s position as Europe’s largest ship registry and the world’s sixth-largest merchant fleet, and our commitment to advancing shipping standards, sustainability, and maritime excellence globally,” Minister Bonett said.

Bonnet said the election shows government’s maritime vision and the country’s role in addressing key challenges including the transition to net-zero emissions, strengthening seafarer training programmes in developing nations, and contributing to international maritime policy.

Malta’s seat on the council enables the country to advance its interests while promoting responsible shipping practices worldwide and strengthening its position as the Mediterranean’s leading maritime hub.

The Maltese delegation, led by Minister Bonett, included Permanent Secretary Bjorn Callus, Malta’s Permanent Representative to the IMO Ambassador Dr Aaron Farrugia, Transport Malta Chief Executive Officer Kurt Farrugia, and Registrar General of Shipping and Seamen Ivan Tabone.

During the Assembly, Malta announced a financial contribution to the IMO’s technical training fund, reaffirming the country’s commitment to capacity building in developing maritime nations.

Since joining the IMO in 1966, Malta has been consecutively elected to the Council for the past 15 terms. As a Category C member, Malta ensures balanced geographical representation for countries with strategic interests in maritime transport and navigation.

The IMO, a specialised agency of the United Nations, plays a critical role in establishing global standards for shipping safety, environmental protection, and marine security.