Pop-legend Anastacia to perform at MFCC tonight

Grab your tickets for tonight's performance to avoid being left outside alone! 

6 June 2018, 9:11am

Pop legend Anastacia – the mega voice behind massive hits including ‘I’m Outta Love’ and ‘Left Outside Alone’ is performing live at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali tonight.

Anastacia’s performance is part of her Europe-wide tour for her seventh album ‘Evolution’.

This is the second time Anastacia is performing in Malta, after she performed with tenor Joseph Calleja at the Luxol Grounds in 2015.

With over 30 million records sold worldwide, Anastacia is one of the most recognisable voices of our time, and her latest album marks her return.

“Speaking about the new tour, Anastacia said “I am so excited to be coming back to Europe and performing Evolution. I recorded the album whilst I was on the road touring the Ultimate Collection and I’m really looking forward to sharing these songs with my fans.”

As if that wasn’t enough to entice you, the concert, which is being organised by NnG Promotions, will be opened by Maltese sister duo The New Victorians. 

Tickets are available from from www.showshappening.com

