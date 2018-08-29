Call for people to join the volunteer programme for Science in the City

For seven years, Science in the City, has been building bridges between researchers and artists, to organise a night of wonder. Dazzling artworks, inspired by Malta’s most relevant research have become synonymous with the festival’s magenta logo.

Few really know that this is only made possible thanks to a small team of dedicated individuals, a growing number of partners and hundreds of volunteers.

Science in the City Project Manager Edward Duca said: “This year’s festival promises to be spectacular with our theme that science is culture. We have been working very hard building a spectacular programme over two years with over 80 partners and an estimated 30,000 visitors, we really need all the help we can get. We’re looking for enthusiastic people of all ages and from all sectors of society, to join us on the 28 September and be part of this national need.”

Volunteers can choose to be part of a number of opportunities on the night.

These include welcoming and ushering visitors, conducting research and evaluation, communicating information about the events, photography, and more. Being a volunteer at Science in the City means developing new skill sets, thanks to training sessions set up by the organisers, the voluntary work itself and by meeting interesting professionals from different fields.

People interested in being involved in Science in the City can do so by joining the volunteer programme. It truly will be a memorable experience!

Anyone interested in volunteering with Science in the City, can apply online at http://bit.ly/volunteersitc. For more information, people can email on [email protected] or follow Science in the City, Malta on Facebook to stay tuned.