Fragments from man’s first ever moon landing on display in Gozo

Heritage Malta is inviting members of the public to visit the Gozo Nature Museum and view moon fragments, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary since man’s first landing on the moon.

The fragments, from the Apollo 11 moon landing on 20 July 1969, were donated to Malta by US President Richard Nixon. Fragments were presented to 135 countries and 50 US states.

The fragments, as well as a small flag which was carried to the moon and back by Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin, will be on display at museum on 20 July.

Those interested in viewing the fragments will need to purchase tickets, which will grant them access to all four Heritage Malta sites including the Gran Castello Historic House, the Gozo Musuem of Archaeology, the Old Prison and the Natural Science Museum.

The public will also be able to access the Citadel Visitor Centre.

Tickets are on sale at €5 for adults, €3.50 for students and senior citizens and €2.50 for children aged between six and 11.

Holders of a Heritage Malta Student Passport can enter the museum free of charge accompanied by two adults.

Likewise, senior citizens who have a Senior Passport can access all sites and may choose to be accompanied by two youths.

Opening hours are Monday to Sunday between 9am and 5pm.