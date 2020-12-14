[WATCH] NYE celebrations to be televised, public encouraged to stay home

The annual News Years Eve celebrations will be televised live from Fort St Elmo, with the public encouraged to watch from home.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday VCA chairman Jason Micallef said that after discussions between the Valletta Cultural Agency and the Culture Ministry the decision was made to hold the ‘NYE Valletta Variety Show’ however, closed to the public and televised.

The three-hour show will be broadcast on TVM, NET and One between 10pm and 1am.

There will also be fireworks display that will be set off from the capital’s Grand Harbour and its surroundings at midnight.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera said that the nation has been brave and resilient throughout 2020, an attitude that will help with looking ahead at 2021 positively.

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate this day, a day which is celebrated all around the world. In Malta we will be celebrating it a bit differently, in the comfort of our homes with our family,” Herrera said.

The line-up

The show will be hosted by Ben Camille and Andreana Debattista.

The line-up includes Palace String Orchestra, accompanied by Maltese artists including Amber, Aidan, Jasmine and Kevin Paul.

Special guests will be Ember Trio from Britain’s Got Talent 2020 semi-finale.

The evening will end with comedy from local act Min Imissu, as well as the UK stand-up comedian Michael McIntyre.