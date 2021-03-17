menu

Eurovision odds place Destiny second

Destiny’s Je Me Casse is a favourite among bookies to clinch second place in the Eurovision song contest in May

laura_calleja
17 March 2021, 4:20pm
by Laura Calleja
Destiny's Je Me Casse is about women's empowerment in society
Destiny’s Je Me Casse is slated to finish second at the Eurovision song contest, according to bookies.

Information sourced from eurovisionworld has bookies predicting Je Me Casse with a 16% chance of winning or 7/2, right behind Switzerland with 18% or 11/4.

In the first-semi final show, Je Me Casse is slated to come in first with a 21% chance of winning, ahead of Sweden with a predicted 19%.

The Eurovision will be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Top 10 according to eurovisionworld
Malta has only placed second twice since first competing in the Eurovision back in 1971. The first time was Ira Losco with her song 7th Wonder in 2002 and the second time with Chiara and her song Angel. Mary Spiteri and Chiara placed third in 1992 and 1998 respectively.

Destiny’s song is about women’s empowerment in society, with the music video featuring home videos of the singer’s time as a young girl.

The 2021 Maltese entry is composed and penned by Malin Christin, Amanuel Dermont, Nicklas Eklund and Pete Barringer.

The singer was due to represent the country at last year’s Eurovision festival, which had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The location and participants of last year’s festival have been retained for this year’s edition. This year’s contest will begin on Tuesday 18 May, and the final will be held on Saturday 22 May.

READ MORE: Eurovision: Destiny’s Je Me Casse is a dancefloor belter (and handy French for a swift exit)

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
