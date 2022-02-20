Emma Muscat wins Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with ‘Out of Sight’

Emma Muscat will be representing Malta in Turin at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin in May.

Emma obtained 92 points, beating Aidan with the song Ritmu and Nicole Azzopardi with the song Into the Fire to second and third place with 72 and 36 points respectively.

Muscat won the maximum 12 points from all six jury members and won the public vote with 20 points.

22 contestants started participating in the contest on Thursday, with 17 making it into the final.