I Love Rock 'N' Roll: Rockestra returns with open air concert on 10 September

Rockestra will return on 10 September with an open-air concert themed 'I love Rock ‘n’ Roll' at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre.

During a press conference on Wednesday, event organiser Pawlu Borg Bonaci said that after last year’s sit-down and restricted event (due to the pandemic), this year's 13th edition will return “louder and more energetic than before”.

This year’s edition will take on a festival format, with the entertainment extending beyond the hours of the main show and food trucks serving food until late at night.

“Last year something felt missing, as people come to Rockestra to sing and dance. This time it will be louder and more rock than ever before,” Borg Bonaci said.

The wide range of rock bands the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will cover vary from Gun's & Roses, Pink Floyd, Metallica, Kate Bush, Nirvana and Foo Fighters, amongst others.

Some of these artists taking part include; Ira Losco, Drakard, Klinsmann, Matthew James, Frank, Moira Stafrace, Jolene Samham, Kevin Paul, Jotham, Kerstan Graham and Amber.

The show will be artistically directed by Pawlu Borg Bonaci and Sigmund Mifsud as a musical director and conductor for the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

President George Vella said that the show serves two purposes, to entertain the public of all ages and to contribute towards a very noble cause.

He said that the expenses for the Malta Community Chest Fund were ever-increasing and that events like Rockestra were much needed in order to raise funds.

Vella appealed to the public to attend the event and help the MCCF provide “hope” to those in need.

Doors will be open at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 8.30pm. Tickets are available online and discounted early bird tickets will be available till 13 August.