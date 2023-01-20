Robbie Williams to hold Malta concert on 24 August

Robbie Williams will be performing in Malta as part of his XXV Tour, honouring 25 years of his solo career, with a concernt at the Granaries in Floriana on 24 August.

Williams initially found fame as a member of the pop group Take That from 1990 to 1995, and achieved commercial success after launching a solo career in 1996.

Set to be "a joyous celebration of Robbie’s 25 years as a solo artist," the performance will feature some of Williams' greatest hits including 'Angels', 'Let Me Entertain You', 'Millennium', 'Rock DJ', 'Feel', and 'She's The One'.

The European Tour corresponds with the release of Robbie Williams' new Greatest Hits CD, which began three days ago with a show in Bologna, Italy.

The musician will play in cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin before wrapping off his European tour in Malta and heading to Asia and Australia.

“It is truly encouraging that another busy entertainment calendar is ahead of us,” Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said on the concert, which he described as another memorable event on Malta's culture and entertainment calendar.

Hosting a Robbie Williams concert in Malta showcases the country’s potential, Bartolo said, adding it will serve as a value added experience for tourists who will be visiting the islands during the peak summer months.

This concert is being organised by greatt and NNG Promotions with the support of VisitMalta, Malta International Airport and Brown's Pharma.

Tickets will be on sale as from Monday 23 January at midday on bit.ly/ ROBBIEWILLIAMSINMALTA

For more information you can contact the organisers on [email protected] / [email protected]