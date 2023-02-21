menu

[IN PICTURES] Maleficent, Harry the Spare and Megan visit Għaxaq's street carnival

Għaxaq's traditional street carnival is a mixture of gore, darkness and ordinary inventiveness

21 February 2023, 11:05am
by Kurt Sansone
Maleficent and Harry 'the Spare' at Għaxaq carnival 2023
Għaxaq's traditional street carnival was graced by the presence of the enfant terrible of the British royal family, Prince Harry and Princess Megan as they mingled with Disney's Maleficent and other fantastic gory characters.

Spooky father and daughter
The Għaxaq carnival is a mixture of darkness and ordinary inventiveness as locals dress up to celebrate tomfoolery in the village's main square.

Headless wolves prowl the neighbourhood
MaltaToday's Kurt Sansone paid a visit on Monday night to see for himself the street celebrations.

The masked black warrior
It's no funny matter for the headless clown
Prince Harry and Megan also made an appearance
A homemade carnival mini float
Lego persons and their subtle message
A man and his dog
This elderly couple strolled the crowded streets
