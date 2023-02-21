[IN PICTURES] Maleficent, Harry the Spare and Megan visit Għaxaq's street carnival

Għaxaq's traditional street carnival was graced by the presence of the enfant terrible of the British royal family, Prince Harry and Princess Megan as they mingled with Disney's Maleficent and other fantastic gory characters.

The Għaxaq carnival is a mixture of darkness and ordinary inventiveness as locals dress up to celebrate tomfoolery in the village's main square.

MaltaToday's Kurt Sansone paid a visit on Monday night to see for himself the street celebrations.