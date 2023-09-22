Tenors Joseph Calleja and Andrea Bocelli to host concert at Ta' Qali

Maltese tenor of international fame Joseph Calleja, will be joined by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in concert in November.

Promising to be one of the biggest musical highlights of the year, the concert will pave way for the Christmas season.

The tenors will host the concert on 25 November at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in Ta' Qali.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and The BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s choir will also be joining the fun.

“Both Andrea and myself cannot wait to welcome our audience from Malta and beyond for a truly magical evening, complete with a repertoire spanning classical masterpieces and beloved holiday tunes,” Calleja said.

The concert is being organised by Greatt, with the support of VisitMalta, the Ministry for Tourism and Bank of Valletta.

“I am sure that Joseph Calleja and Andrea Bocelli performing together will be the highlight of all those who will be travelling to Malta during this period, and those who will specifically choose Malta to be a part of the magical musical journey, which Calleja has become synonymous with,” Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo added.

Tickets for the concert will be available through showshappening.com.