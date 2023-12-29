Valletta to usher in the new year with music and fireworks, expects 50,000-strong crowd

Valletta will be hosting what is billed as Malta’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration that is expected to attract more than 50,000 people at St George’s Square.

Several Maltese artists will be taking part in the celebrations that will start at 8:30pm and will continue until 2am.

Details of the event were unveiled on Friday by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Valletta Cultural Agency Chairperson Jason Micallef.

The night will kickstart with Lara and the Jukeboys band. Then it’s up to the special guests for the night, The Palace String Orchestra led by Ryan Paul Abela together with a line-up of some of Malta’s top talent including AIDAN, Drakard, Klinsmann, Jasmine, Megan May, Sarah Bonnici and special guest Emma Muscat, to entertain the crowds.

Organisers are promising a musical journey of the best of 2023 as well as some all-time classics.

The event will be hosted by Ron, Taryn Mamo Cefai and Keane Cutajar.

Just before countdown the hosts, together with DJ Koroma and DJ Miggy will entertain the crowd and live on local TV stations with a special mash-up set of the best dance anthems together with stage special effects and fireworks to welcome the New Year in style.

Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef said he was honoured that once again the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations ever staged in Malta will be taking place at the heart of Valletta. “I look forward to seeing St George’s Square full of life, entertainment, and music to ring in the new year in style,” Micallef said.

Minister Owen Bonnici expressed enthusiasm for what he described as the event of the year, highlighting its significance for the artists themselves and the people who will be attending. “It's truly gratifying to witness events of this nature, as we persist in nurturing a vibrant cultural scene. Such occasions provide renewed vigour and bring the people of the country together,” Bonnici said.

Special services with extended hours will be introduced for public transport, enhancing accessibility and convenience for all those visiting Valletta.

In addition, the public lift at the Upper Barrakka will also remain operational for extended hours.

The National New Year’s Eve Celebration is organised by G7 Events, supported by a partnership agreement with the Valletta Cultural Agency within the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, with the contribution of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Visit the Valletta Cultural Agency website and Facebook page for more information.