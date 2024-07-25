Updated |Glenn Micallef is Abela's choice for Malta's next European Commissioner

Former chief of staff Glenn Micallef is Malta’s nominee for European Commissioner, Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed on Thursday.

During an interview with Newsbook's chief editor Matthew Xuereb, Abela confirmed that Micallef will be Malta's nominee for the commissionership.

"He's a technocratic guy," he said. "Over the past four years I've seen his competencies on EU matters first-hand."

Abela explained that he is not opting for a cabinet member for the role of European Commissioner because he would rather avoid removing key elements of his cabinet "when the country needs focused work in ministries".

"I believe this is the first time the Commissioner will be someone who doesn't come from the political camp, and who is quite young," Abela said.

Questioned on Micallef's political background, or lack thereof, Abela said Micallef played a key role in cabinet proceedings and would always participate in the decision-making process.

The Prime Minister had to nominate someone else after his first choice, Chris Fearne, definitely pulled out of the nomination when a court ruled he should stand trial in the Vitals corruption case on Wednesday.

Micallef is the first Maltese non-politician for the role, something that could raise eyebrows within EU quarters. MaltaToday had reported last month that Micallef was the front-runner for the post if the Fearne option got scuttled.

Sources close to government told MaltaToday that although Micallef has no controversial baggage and is knowledgeable on EU matters he lacks executive experience.

“Ursula von der Leyen has made it clear that she wants experienced and capable commissioners, ideally with some previous experience in government,” the sources said, adding that Micallef was never a minister.

The sources added that Abela’s choice is also the least disruptive for his government since it does not require him to make any Cabinet reshuffle.

“If he nominates a sitting minister, Robert Abela will be forced to carry out a reshuffle, a prospect that could cause him headaches, especially after June’s dismal election result,” the sources said. “In this way, he can carry out a reshuffle at his own leisure, if at all.”

Micallef resigned from head of secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister shortly after the 8 June European election, a decision he said had been agreed upon earlier.

Prior to joining the OPM in November 2020, Micallef worked at Malta’s representative office in Brussels and had acted as the Prime Minister’s ‘sherpa’. A sherpa is the official responsible for handling technical negotiations and backroom dealings at EU level.

EU leaders have to nominate their prospective commissioners so that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen can interview them and assign portfolios accordingly.

Von der Leyen has asked leaders to nominate two people – a man and a woman – however, this is an unlikely prospect.

Prospective commissioners would then face a grilling in front of MEPs after the summer.

The European Parliament can reject candidates and in 2019, the first French, Romanian and Hungarian commissioner picks were discarded and had to be replaced by the national governments.